Week ahead: Events for the week of Monday, October 10 

The Rochester school board will hold a public hearing on whether to create a charter school within the Rochester City School District – the first. The Rochester College and Career Charter School has proposed opening in September 2017 with an enrollment of about 190 students in grades K-2. It would add a grade each year and reach 555 students by grade 6. The meeting will be held at the district’s central office, 131 West Broad Street, at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, October 10.





Nazareth College will host a lecture, “Is ISIS a Threat to International Peace and Security?” at 7 p.m. today, Monday, October 10. The lecture will be led by Sharon Murphy, Nazareth political science professor, who will discuss the origins and ideology of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria. Murphy will also distinguish ISIS from Al Qaeda. The event will be held in the college’s Otto Shults Community Center, 4245 East Avenue. BY TIM LOUIS MACALUSO





Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian will headline the Saunders College Gasser Lecture Series at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 14, at RIT. Ohanian’s appearance is part of the school’s Brick City Homecoming lineup

He will discuss “Think like a startup: Insights from a digital entrepreneur and startup investor,” in the Student Alumni Union’s Ingle Auditorium. The event is open to the public.



Ohanian’s talk will be followed by a signing of his book, “Without Their Permission: How the 21st Century Will Be Made, Not Managed,” in the Saunders College Atrium, Lowenthal Hall. The reception includes free ice cream and tours of the new business analytics lab and REDCOM Active Learning classroom at Saunders College.



Doors open at 1 p.m., all seating is general admission and a ticket is required. The cost is $5 for students; $10 for parents, alumni, faculty-staff and guests. To register: saunders.rit.edu/reddit.





Parents and children, members of local congregations, and childcare providers will rally for affordable child care inside the County Office Building from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11. They will gather in the building’s marble hallway to play parachute games; they do not have the county’s permission for the rally.



The County Office Building is at 39 West Main Street.



Participants may go upstairs to speak about the issue at the County Legislature meeting happening the same night as the rally. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. BY CHRISTINE CARRIE FIEN



