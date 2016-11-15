Working together to survive Trump 

Progressives undoubtedly hoped they’d have an ally in President Hillary Clinton — even if she wasn’t far enough left for many of them. Instead, with Donald Trump, progressives will face a president who is apathetic at best and hostile at worst to their causes and concerns.
click to enlarge
-
PHOTO BY RYAN WILLIAMSON
-
Tori Fox St. Jacques at the “Not My America” rally held in the University of Rochester’s Eastman Quadrangle last week. Several hundred people turned out to protest Donald Trump’s election.
The initial signs aren’t good. President-elect Trump appointed Myron Ebell, an outspoken skeptic of climate change, to oversee the transition of the Environmental Protection Agency. And you can probably wave goodbye to the Affordable Care Act.
Locally, some activists say they are worried, but they’re not giving up. They need reassurance that their state and local officials, as well as the community, will fight with them, they say. And you can still lobby state and local governments for progressive policies and causes.
Rochesterians can push City Council to pass its recently released Climate Action Plan, for example, and they can display a Gay Pride flag to show solidarity with the LGBTQ community. Stay vigilant and make sure that hate and abuse are challenged, says Scott Fearing, executive director of the Gay Alliance of the Genesee Valley.
“Everything he has been saying is negative — there’s nothing positive about him,” says Ayan Abdi, job/career placement assistant at Rochester Refugee Resettlement Services, about Trump. “That scares you, especially when that person is elected to be president.”
The refugee community needs to hear that elected officials and the broader Rochester community have its back, she says.
Many opportunities exist locally for people to keep the work going to advance progressive causes. If your organization is missing from the following list, you can email your group’s name, contact information, and a brief description to themail@rochester-citynews.com
. We’ll add it to the list, which will be kept up on this site.
Action for a Better Community, www.abcinfo.org
AAUW Great Rochester Area Branch, rochester-ny.aauw.net/
BLACK, www.facebook.com/BLACKlife585/
Black Lives Matter Upstate New York, www.facebook.com/BLMUpstateNY/
Enough is Enough (police brutality), www.facebook.com/enoughisenoughROC/
Facing Race, Embracing Equity, www.facebook.com/FacingRaceEmbracingEquity/
Flying Squirrel Community Space (activist space), www.thesquirrel.org
Gay Alliance of the Genesee Valley, www.gayalliance.org
Genesee River Watch, www.geneseeriverwatch.org
Green Party of Monroe County, www.greenrochester.org
Ibero-American Action League (Latino-Hispanic advocacy), www.iaal.org
Islamic Center of Rochester, www.theicr.org
Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester, jewishrochester.org
Judicial Process Commission (criminal and social justice), www.facebook.com/Judicial-Process-Commission-JPC-118090944937992/
La Cumbre (Latino-Hispanic advocacy), www.roclacumbre.com
Metro Justice (social and economic justice), www.metrojustice.org
Mothers Out Front (environment), www.mothersoutfront.org
M.K. Gandhi Institute for Nonviolence, www.gandhiinstitute.org
Occupy Rochester, www.facebook.com/groups/OccupyRochester/
Planned Parenthood, www.plannedparenthood.org
Rochester and Genesee Valley NYCLU, www.nyclu.org/gv
Rochester NOW, www.rochesternow.org
Rochester People’s Climate Coalition, www.rochesterclimateaction.org
Rochester Refugee Resettlement Services, www.rochesterrefugeenetwork.org
Sierra Club (environment), www.sierraclub.org/atlantic/rochester
Susan B. Anthony Center at University of Rochester, www.rochester.edu/sba/
Take Back the Land (housing for all), www.facebook.com/TakeBackRoc/
Urban League of Rochester, www.ulr.org
Workers Justice Center of New York (advocacy for farmworkers), www.wjcny.org
Working Families Party, www.facebook.com/rochesterworkingfamilies/
YWCA (racial equity programs), www.ywca.org