WORLD | Mande Srings 

It's pretty common knowledge that rock music owes just about everything to the blues, but where blues originated can be a trickier subject to tackle. Those who study the genre, however, point to one specific people: the Mandes of West Africa. Mande string music, which is similar to the blues but unique in its sonic texture and employment of melody, carries a fascinating history. Its relevance to contemporary string-based music can't be overlooked, and this September, the Eastman School's World Music Series will bring Mande musicians Kokanko Sata Doumbia, Assaba Dramé, and Lamine Soumano to Rochester.

Mande Strings will perform Wednesday, September 21, in Kilbourn Hall at Eastman School of Music, 26 Gibbs Street. 8 p.m. $8-27. 274-3000; eastmantheatre.org.