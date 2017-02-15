ZYDECO | Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble 

The Mardi Gras season is already in full swing in Louisiana, and it's about to get rolling in Rochester. The Rochester Cajun Zydeco Network and Zydeco Junky Productions is producing a string of Mardi Gras parties over the next two weeks, beginning with Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble rocking the German House on Thursday with The Djangoners. RCZN will throw its annual Mardi Gras party at the Harmony House on February 25 with Terry and the Zydeco Bad Boys; the band is also playing a Lundi Gras concert at Abilene on February 27. Then, helping you recover from the hangover, a zydeco dance and brunch will take place March 5 at The Tango Café. Laissez les bons temps rouler!

Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble will play with The Djangoners on Thursday, February 16, at the German House, 315 Gregory Street. 8 p.m. (Cajun dance lessons at 7 p.m.) $20-$25. 563-6241; rochesterzydeco.com; curleytaylor.com.