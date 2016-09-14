ZYDECO | Zydeco Radio 

Zydeco Radio opening the 15th season of the Rochester Cajun Zydeco Network is notable in its own right — the Lafayette, Louisiana, quintet gets down with a funky boogie that makes its zydeco pop and groove unlike any other swamp roots band. But this show is beaucoup important: RCZN has morphed its season opener into a benefit concert for those affected by Louisiana's Great Flood.

In August more than 30 inches of rain fell onto southeast Louisiana within 72 hours causing massive flooding, especially in Baton Rouge and the nearby town of Denham Springs. Around 20,000 people were rescued, and in many cases picked up by boat by the Cajun Navy (hey, in Louisiana, you learn to drive a boat before learning to drive a car). More than 60,000 homes were damaged by the water. Needless to say, it's going to be a long road to rebuild. All proceeds from the Zydeco Radio show will be donated to organizations helping in flood relief.

Zydeco Radio will perform Saturday, September 17, at Harmony House, 58 East Main Street, Webster. Zydeco dance lesson at 7:15 p.m.; show at 8 p.m. $12-$15 ($10 with student ID). 727-4119; rochesterzydeco.com; zydeco-radio.com.