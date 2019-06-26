Jazz Fest 2019, Day 5: Jeff reviews VickiKristinaBarcelona and Ozmosys

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MARTIN KAUFMAN

VickiKristinaBarcelona returned to Rochester with the music of Tom Waits on Tuesday, June 25 as part of the 2019 CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival.

The music-noir triotames the beast with beauty.The beast in question is the gruff, hardscrabble world of Tom Waits. The trio charmed the Rochester International Jazz Festival last year, returned to Rochester for a show in January at The Little Theatre, and was back at it Tuesday at Geva Theatre Center's Wilson Stage.To some ears, Waits is an acquired taste. To other ears, he writes some of the roughest — and most beautiful — lyrics and melodies of the day. And when VickiKristinaBarcelona strips away Waits' bark, that beauty becomes all the more evident.The trio is Terry Radigan on guitar, Rachelle Garniez on accordion and concertina, and Amanda Homi on a skeletal drum kit with lots of extras — including shakers on her ankles and a boxy bellows instrument, the harmonium. The musicians sport natty hats and outfits that make them look like character actors in a Bogart film. But it's the voices that captivate: three-part harmonies, with the women trading lines within each song with perfectly matched vocals.VIDEO BY MARTIN KAUFMANThey opened with Waits' "Clap Hands" – these are all Waits songs – done ostensibly a cappella with the exception, of course, of their setting the rhythm with clapping hands. Then there was the menacing "Yesterday Is Here," voices soaring like ghosts calling out, as well as "Way Down in the Hole" and "Walking Spanish" — with VickiKristinaBarcelona charming away Waits' death rattle of a man being choked to death.And then there are the songs that are inherently beautiful: "Jersey Girl," "Hold On," "You're Innocent When You Dream" and the jaunty "I Don't Want to Grow Up."These are gorgeous, cinematic songs, Homi said. "We all have our films that we see."Beauty and the beastA tango with the devilSafety in a dreamis feeling the labor pains. But soon, this fall, it'll be the birth of a new band.The group is drummer Omar Hakim's baby. "We're almost done," he told the Temple Building Theater crowd about the debut album, to be called "Eyes to the Future."The quartet is notable. The genre-restless Hakim has worked with Miles Davis, Davie Bowie, Weather Report, Madonna, and Daft Punk. Guitarist Kurt Rosenwinkel has been with Gary Burton and Eric Clapton, and produced a handful of his own albums. Bassist Linley Marthe played with Joe Zawinul. Keyboardist Rachel Z has been with Steps Ahead and Peter Gabriel, and has released her own albums as well.So that's a pedigreed lineup. What is Hakim doing with it?He's turning them loose and building it naturally, Ozmosys by osmosis. That's a powerful rhythm section, machine-like on some songs. Everyone seems to be contributing to the writing. But it is evolving into a vehicle for Rachel Z. Her keyboards, synthesizers and effects are what define the sound; when she took a breather from playing, she was even using her phone to take photos of the band. And she's a counterpoint: one of her compositions opened with lush synthesizers and a rain of Hakim's cymbals.There's an urge to say, "Oh, that's so retro." And also, "Oh, that's so contemporary." We shall see.