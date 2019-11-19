The F Word: Watch this space

For over a year now, I've been writing "The F Word" for CITY Newspaper exclusively on the web. Through this scratched screed, I've expounded wisdom, swapped recipes, observed the absurd, and called bullshit.

But that's all gonna change slightly as we introduce "The F Word" in CITY's print issue every week. But don't panic: The column will still run world-wide on the web as well. This is all very exciting for me, even though there may be a little bit of "This oughta shut him up" going on.

I never thought I'd see the day when the higher-ups would green-light anything called "The F Word." I didn't even think there would be a place in editorial cyberspace where I could riff on various topics, from music to whatever else was clamoring to get out of my skull — from the insane to the profane. I wanna start the conversation. I wanna chew the fat until it falls off the bone.

"The F Word" will continue in my version of the English language — a mixture of Beat jive, carny Z-speak and pig Latin — telling my version of the truth as it hangs from the monkey bars. I don't blab the drab gab. I chatter the hep patter. There should be some oonerspisms in there as well. Tune in every week and in no time you'll be doing it, too.

It was this past Sunday night that Buddy Holly made his second appearance at the Auditorium Theatre. It was his first show there since January 19, 1958 — a little over a year before he and the music died on February 3, 1959. Here in 2019, the occasion was the "Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly: The Rock & Roll Dream Tour," in which Holly and Orbison played their hits via hologram, backed by a live band. My interest was piqued.

I'll be honest: I prayed for cheese. Something made me want it to be transparently schmaltz-adelic. I wanted these veteran, deceased rockers to be Godzilla and Mothra-huge: battling each other, destroying buildings up and down Main Street — in other words, the perfect rock show. But no.

Orbison was up first and it was shocking how realistic he looked. Not bad for a ghost. Holly followed and came off animated and impish. Both holograms really upped the realism with waves and thank-yous to the enthusiastic, near sold out house.

I can't wait for this technology to be available for home viewing. Just imagine your favorite band playing in your living room. And of course, there is the adult film industry...

Frank De Blase is CITY's music writer. He can be reached at frank@rochester-citynews.com.