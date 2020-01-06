The F Word: Ska brother number one

Friday night was some night for Some Ska Band at Flour City Station. The band, numbering virtually in the teens, nearly exceeded the parameters of the stage with its crushing groove. As a musical style, ska has its limits. Sometimes there’s not enough subtlety perpetrated by its purveyors...but sometimes there is.Some Ska Band plays like the Harlem Globetrotters being introduced to flubber: It’s bouncy, it’s jazzy, and at the same time, a little snotty. What sews it up for me is originality. And Some Ska Band rocks the original compositions with maximum booty-shake appeal. But they ain’t too stuck up that they won’t touch stuff by The Specials, The Clash, and Madness, as they did with manic bursts of excitement and brass. Speaking of brass, to the delight of fans, the band has amped up its horn section, led by ska brother number one, Charles Benoit. Get some.