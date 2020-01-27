The F Word: Parkinson's just got a little cooler

I’m certainly not in the “we’re not handicapped, we’re handi-capable” camp, nor do I want to give Parkinson’s disease too much deference in my life. But my jittery friends Ozzy Osbourne and Neil Diamond recently added their names to the list. Now Diamond has up and quit touring because of his diagnosis. Of course, I don’t know the details, but I think that may be a bit drastic. Ozzy and his wife Sharon are fighting with all their might, though I’ve had a sneaking suspicion he’s had it for years. Alan Alda and Judas Priest guitarist Glenn Tipton have all joined the ranks of those who have the disease. I’m proud to be among them. Parkinson’s just got a little cooler. And what the hell, maybe I am just a little handi-capable.last Friday at the luxurious Lux Lounge, where it was déjà vu all over again. When it was Snake Sisters Café, I used to stomp the stage. I was reunited inadvertently with members of The QUiTTERS, Nod, and The Thundergods who made up the scene and filled in the gaps back then. The False Positives’ Dave Harrison was slinging his guitar from the altar and driving his band hard, which played with a vintage garage kerrang. These guys were more than capable.