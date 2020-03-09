The F Word: Say when

Yeah, it was snowing sideways Friday night, so what? That wasn’t going to keep me away from hearing pop-indie femme fatale Caroline Vreeland open for hipster-popsters Roses and Revolutions at Three Heads Brewing. In a sparkly dress that looked like she had poured herself into and forgot to say when, Vreeland snaked through the sold-out crowd to the stage.Let me stop there to clear up a few things. Comparisons have been made with warblers like Nancy Sinatra and Patsy Cline, but that’s just lazy and it falls short of the mark. Nancy Sinatra can’t really sing, and Patsy sang more about being heartbroken than actually being a heartbreaker.Vreeland is a heartbreaker who had the balls to open her 30-minute set with a noir-ish cover of “You’re the One That I Want.” That’s right, the tune from “Grease” — and it sounded great. She proceeded to treat the crowd with selections from her new album “Notes on Sex and Wine.”I have to insist you check out the documentary “ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas” on Netflix. The band talks about its 50-year anniversary with lots of vintage and live music footage. They may not be sportin’ sparkly dresses, but man, are they bad and nationwide.