Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

The F Word: Musicians feel the pinch

Posted By on Tue, Mar 17, 2020 at 12:49 PM

This past weekend, I didn’t go to the St. Patrick’s Day parade, with its doused-in-green, not-so-sober charade. Nor did I see Greg Townson do the duckwalk, with feeling on the ceiling. I didn’t go to London or France, so it’s safe to say I never saw anyone’s underpants. My cheers fell on deaf ears and bounced off empty halls’ walls. The Rochester music scene was a skeleton of itself. There was nothing to see, hardly.

In the coming weeks, a lot of musicians are gonna feel the hit from the panic surrounding the novel coronavirus. People are going to be wary about stepping out for a while, and there’s only so much you can do with a GoFundMe page. It’s gonna hit those in our music community for whom live performance is their lifeblood.

So I’m encouraging an impromptu “support Rochester musicians” initiative. Yeah, that’s the ticket. You can purchase their music online. Donate to virtual tip jars when musicians livestream their performances from home. Subscribe to artists’ Patreon pages. Maybe offer to pay for pizza delivery or dry cleaning, or whatever. PayPal can be a musician’s best friend. Who’s with me?

Frank De Blase is CITY’s music writer. He can be reached at frank@rochester-citynews.com.

Tags: , , , , ,

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Latest in Music Blog

More by Frank De Blase

Top Tags in
Music

Opinion Column

Frank De Blase

The F Word

jazz

COVID-19

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

© 2020 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.