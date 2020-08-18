click to enlarge

I had an epiphany outside the Inn on Broadway in downtown Rochester on Saturday night.For a nominal table fee of $25, folks could sit under the tent that was set up in the Inn’s parking lot and dig the blues of Steve Grills and the Roadmasters. You could hear it as you approached. Grills and his crew slung blue arrows that zinged and pinged and reverberated off the walls of the buildings nearby. It told me I was home.It was a bluesy treat, especially with local great Joe Beard, sitting in and digging into the opulent Delta sound. The event was sold out, full of enthusiastic fans who were busy eating to the beat. It wasn’t crowded, but they couldn’t dance either, due to physical distancing protocols. OK, I did tap my foot a bit. I couldn’t help it. But it just felt so good seeing and hearing live music once again.It was a particularly beautiful and balmy night. And during the performance, it got me thinking more about the weather. What is weather? Under its strict definition, weather is “the state of the atmosphere at a place and time.”And as the band played on, it dawned on me —- the shuffles, the boogies, the eight-bar blues, the 12-bar blues —- it was all downright meteorological. They were weather, in a sense.Teagan and the Tweeds rocked Three Heads Brewing from the inside out at a physically distanced show on an inclement Sunday evening. The first come, first served crowd was treated to a sit-down show by a stand-up band. In addition to the small but strong audience that had lined up outside, waiting for the doors to open, fans also took in the performance via livestream on the Three Heads website.Teagan and the Tweeds are a hard-hitting act that can do anything. It’s a veritable Swiss Army knife of a band. They consistently deliver on the rock ‘n’ roll, but they can also go on musical jaunts that pull at your heart strings, like when Teagan Ward sings about her grandmother along with a prayer to St. Anthony, the patron saint of lost things. When the song was finished, it began to rain softly outside. Weather, huh?