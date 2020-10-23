Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
October 23, 2020 News & Opinion » News

$10,000 reward for information on September mass shooting 

By
Rochester police respond Saturday to Pennsylvania Avenue, the site of a mass shooting that left two dead and 14 wounded. Evidence markers line the sidewalks and street in front of the scene.

PHOTO BY MAX SCHULTE

Rochester police respond Saturday to Pennsylvania Avenue, the site of a mass shooting that left two dead and 14 wounded. Evidence markers line the sidewalks and street in front of the scene.

A $10,000 reward has been posted for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in September’s mass shooting in Rochester. The Rochester Police Department and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives announced the reward Thursday at the Public Safety Building.

Fourteen people were shot including two who died, Jaquayla Young and Jarvis Alexander, at a house party on the 200 block of Pennsylvania Ave. on Sept. 19.

At the news conference, Alexander’s father, James, appealed to anyone with knowledge to come forward.

“And I truly believe, what was done in the dark will come to the light, somebody knows something,” Alexander said. “As parents we all have a common goal, to live decent lives, to give them the love and tools and support that they need to become the success they want to become in their lives, and that opportunity was taken from Jarvis and Jaquayla.”

The case is perhaps the most pressing for Interim Rochester Police Chief Cynthia Herriott, who assumed the helm two weeks ago.

“We will not tolerate this type of violence in our community and in our city and we’re going to do everything we can to bring those individuals responsible for this to justice,” Herriott said.

As for the investigation, Rochester Police Captain Frank Umbrino called Alexander and Young innocents who were not the intended targets. He also said that some people at the party shot back. So far, Umbrino said they’ve only talked to some of the people who were there.

“There were over 200 people there,” Umbrino said. “There should be a line outside of our door and we’re hoping that people step up and help us bring justice to the families.”

Umbrino said investigators have homed in on multiple persons of interest but they’re not ready to make an arrest. He’s hoping more witnesses can get them closer.

All tips will remain confidential. They can be submitted at www.RocCrimeStoppers.com or by emailing the Rochester Police Major Crimes Squad at majorcrimes@cityofrochester.gov.

James Brown is a reporter at WXXI News, a media partner of CITY.
click image wxxi_news_partners.png

