19 for '19 

Perhaps you've heard that voice before, the one that says there's nothing to do in Rochester. The one that says it's too cold. The one that — wait, is that you? Do you still believe that malarkey? Now now. While weekly sessions of CITY Newspaper calendar therapy will help dispel these false beliefs, here's something more immediate: 19 events for Winter 2019.

Have one of your own? Feel free to add to our list at rochestercitynewspaper.com.





RECREATION | Ice skating

It's simply not winter without it, and the City of Rochester offers two options for skaters at any level, every day of the week: classic, heart-of-the-city outdoor skating at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park at Manhattan Square, 353 Court Street (through March 17), and the indoor hockey rink experience at Genesee Valley Park Sports Complex, 131 Elmwood Avenue (through April 7).

Complete schedules of open and adult skate sessions, fees, and events at cityofrochester.gov/skating.

SPECIAL EVENT | Groundhog Day

Shadow or not, Rochester will be seeing groundhogs throughout the weekend. On February 2, the surreal “Groundhog Day” (1993) will be screened at The Cinema Theater (4:30 p.m., 7 p.m., and 9:15 p.m., 957 South Clinton Avenue. $5-$7, 271-1785), and at the Little Theatre (9:30 p.m., 240 East Ave, $4-$9, 258-0400). The next day, the Genesee Country Nature Center will host Groundhogs of the Genesee with workshops, hikes, and more. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 1410 Flint Hill Road, Mumford. $5 donation. 538-6822.



SPECIAL EVENT | Rock-n-Roll Rummage Sale

ROCkabilly Hop hosts a retro affair starting at noon with curated basement thrifting that promises fashions and goodies of the 1950's and Mid-century Modern aesthetic, some with a punk twist. Upstairs at 2 p.m., the Rockabilly Dance Workshops begin, warming up for the 7 p.m. topper, Remembering Buddy Holly: A Winter Dance Party, with live music from Bobby Henrie and the Goners.

Saturday, February 2, at the Harmony House, 58 East Main Street, Webster. Workshops and dance tickets $15 each. rockabillyhop.com.

PERFORMANCE | Shibuki Taiko Drum Ensemble

Taiko drumming is a revered, centuries-old practice in Japan steeped in meaning and tradition. It wasn't until recent decades that's it been openly performed in the US, a fierce and celebratory rebuttal to darker aspects of our history. This Buffalo-based group will be on stage with the Odori-no-Kai Dance Troupe.

Friday, February 8, at 7:30 p.m. Tower Fine Arts Center, 180 Holley Street, Brockport. $9-$17. 395-2787. fineartstix.brockport.edu



ART | Valentine's Day card printing

Valentines reach new heights of hand-madeness, with all sorts of specialized resources open to folks of any age. Learn from the staff at the Printmaking & Bookarts Studio. Pro tip: Get there early. Then go back at 4:30 for the Chili Cook-off!

Saturday, February 9, at Flower City Arts Center, 713 Monroe Avenue. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. 244-1730. rochesterarts.org.

KIDS | Harlem Globetrotters

Comedy, agility, and amazing skill take it to the court as the Globetrotters make everyone feel like a kid again. More fun than the circus.

Saturday, February 9, at the Blue Cross Arena, 1 War Memorial Square. 2 p.m. $26 and up. 454-5335. bluecrossarena.com.

SPECIAL EVENT | 35th Annual Lakeside Winter Celebration

Revel in our chilly little section of the country's northern border, with tractor-drawn carriage rides, a snow sculpture contest, chili challenge, fireworks, and lots more. If full immersion is more your style, consider The Polar Plunge, Sunday at noon, to benefit Special Olympics. Registration starts at 9 a.m.

February 9 and 10 at Ontario Beach Park and the Port of Rochester Terminal. cityofrochester.gov/wintercelebration.

MUSIC | Queens of Soul: Shayna Steele

Jazz vocalist, songwriter, and Broadway actress Shayna Steele will set Kodak Hall to high heat as she channels the greats: Aretha, Tina, Patti, Gladys, and many more. Jeff Tyzik conducts the RPO in this Pops series feature.

Saturday, February 16, at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, 60 Gibbs Street. 8 p.m. $24-$112. 454-2100. rpo.org.

PERFORMANCE | 5th Annual Bronze Collective Theatre Fest

A melding of cultures through spoken word, storytelling, theater, and more will play out through this week-long festival celebrating collaborative art and performance by local Black/African Diasporic artists and producers.

February 17 through 24 at MuCCC, 142 Atlantic Avenue. $15 advance, $20 door, or $50 for a week's pass. muccc.org.

KIDS | "Leaves of the Poetry Tree"

This dance production explores life's themes and challenges, from the universal occupations of dreams, fear, and death, to navigating bullying, racial differences, and gender identity. Sounds like a job for music, poetry, and American Sign Language to take on. And they will.

February 21 through February 24, Panara Theatre, RIT's National Technical Institute for the Deaf, 52 Lomb Memorial Drive. $5-$12. Thursday through Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday at 2 p.m. 475-6250 (v/tty). ntid.rit.edu/theatre/events/leaves-poetry-tree.

SPECIAL EVENT | Rochester Winter Parafest

"Bone chilling" reaches other dimensions in this immersive exploration of the paranormal, with ghost hunts, lectures, and appearances by authors and cast members of cable shows "Naked and Afraid," "Ghosts of Shepherdstown," "Paranormal Survivor," and more.

February 22 through February 24 at Valley Oak Event Center, 4242 Lakeville Road, Geneseo; The Avon Inn, 55 East Main Street, Avon. $15-$65. paratalkradio.com.

SPECIAL EVENT | Native American Winter Games

The Seneca know things about winter. Staying active and having fun are staples, and the Winter Games showcase so much to do, see, and learn. Dog sled demonstrations, snow boat races, snowshoeing, storytelling, traditional crafts and games, and native foods make a memorable day, topped with a visit to the Seneca Art & Culture Center at Ganondagan.

Saturday, February 23 at Ganondagan State Historic Site, 7000 County Road 41 (Boughton Hill Road), Victor. $10 per family suggested. 924-5848. ganondagan.org.

FILM | "Doctor Zhivago"

The 1965 David Lean epic has it all: forbidden love, war and revolution, stunning landscapes, inventive sets, Maurice Jarre's sweeping score, and Omar Sharif's scene-stealing moustache – all on the big screen.

Saturday, February 23, at the Dryden Theatre, 900 East Avenue. 7:30 p.m. $5-$10. 327-4800. eastman.org.

PERFORMANCE | "Cromania!"

Crom Saunders presents his one-man comedy show, combining pop culture, literature, impersonations, word play, and American Sign Language with his signature eyebrows.

Sunday, February 24, at the Lyric Theatre, 440 East Avenue. 7:30 p.m. $15 and $20. 622-4515. lyrictheatrerochester.org.

KIDS | Fit Kids Day

Here's a fine opportunity to prevent sprouts from forming on the couch. Kids can try out rock wall climbing, hip hop dance, pickleball, and more – as demonstrated by organizations that include Greater Rochester YMCA, the City of Rochester recreation department, and Rochester Accessible Adventures. Local sports team mascots will be there, and so will the Tooth Fairy. Always ready, that one.

Saturday, March 1, at the Strong National Museum of Play, 1 Manhattan Square. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $16. 263-2700. museumofplay.org.

ART | "Lessons of the Hour"

MAG's "Reflections on Place" is a three-part series of new media works by international artists, each exploring an element unique to Rochester. Second in the lineup is UK filmmaker Isaac Julien's "Lessons of the Hour," a multi-screen film (shot on Kodak 35 mm) and video installation inspired by the life of Frederick Douglass.

Opens Sunday, March 3, and continues through May 12 at the Memorial Art Gallery, 500 University Avenue. $6-$15. 473-6266. mag.rochester.edu.

MUSIC | Rubblebucket

Rubblebucket is so much fun – why wait any longer?

Wednesday, March 13, at Anthology, 336 East Avenue. $20/$25. 484-1964. anthologylive.com. rubblebucket.bandcamp.com.





SPECIAL EVENT | Maple Weekend

Conclude winter – at last, it's spring! – by celebrating New York State's sweetest asset. Travelling most any direction from Rochester will lead to scenic maple farms, rustic sugar shacks, and cozy pancake houses – many with tours, kids' activities, and all things maple – ready to delight.

March 23-24 and March 30-31, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Maps and descriptions at nysmaple.com.