2020 CITY Readers' Picks: Songs of Love and Despair 

click to enlarge GRAPHIC BY RYAN WILLIAMSON

We at CITY have curated our share of playlists, from holiday jazz selections to songs meant to inspire outdoor activity, and everything in between. We thought it was time to reach out to you, the readers, for our next playlists.In conjunction with CITY's Guide to Sex, Love, & Relationships, we are proud to present not one, but two reader-submitted playlists (with a few staff picks thrown into the mix) of romance-related songs by Western New York-based musicians. We asked you to tell us which local music you think best exemplifies feelings of Love — as well as songs that evoke its heartbreaking cousin Despair — and you didn't disappoint.The resulting playlists showcase 20 songs that not only tap into a couple of the prominent moods we experience this time of year (and to be honest, year-round), but also highlight some of the talented musical artists Rochester and the surrounding area has to offer. Whether the featured acts are already your favorites or new-to-you revelations, we hope you enjoy music from Danielle Ponder, Mikaela Davis, Ben Morey and the Eyes, Gold Koa, Jackson Cavalier, Charles Emanuel, and more.