Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

February 12, 2020 Music » Music Features

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

2020 CITY Readers' Picks: Songs of Love and Despair 

By
We at CITY have curated our share of playlists, from holiday jazz selections to songs meant to inspire outdoor activity, and everything in between.  We thought it was time to reach out to you, the readers, for our next playlists.
click to enlarge GRAPHIC BY RYAN WILLIAMSON
  • GRAPHIC BY RYAN WILLIAMSON
In conjunction with CITY's Guide to Sex, Love, & Relationships, we are proud to present not one, but two reader-submitted playlists (with a few staff picks thrown into the mix) of romance-related songs by Western New York-based musicians.  We asked you to tell us which local music you think best exemplifies feelings of Love — as well as songs that evoke its heartbreaking cousin Despair — and you didn't disappoint.

The resulting playlists showcase 20 songs that not only tap into a couple of the prominent moods we experience this time of year (and to be honest, year-round), but also highlight some of the talented musical artists Rochester and the surrounding area has to offer. Whether the featured acts are already your favorites or new-to-you revelations, we hope you enjoy music from Danielle Ponder, Mikaela Davis, Ben Morey and the Eyes, Gold Koa, Jackson Cavalier, Charles Emanuel, and more.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More Music Features »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
12 Thu
13 Fri
14 Sat
15 Sun
16 Mon
17 Tue
18

Alex Goettel @ B-Side

Autumn In Halifax @ Record Archive

Hanna PK Trio @ 80W

Hanna PK Trio @ 80W

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Sex, Love, and Relationships

This Week's Issue

February 12-18, 2020
View PDF
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
Love languages
read more ...

By DANIEL J. KUSHNER AND REBECCA RAFFERTY

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2020 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.