2020 Rochester Fringe Festival: CITY and WXXI's daily coverage 

The 2020 KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival has gone virtual, and CITY News and WXXI have combined forces to bring you in-depth daily coverage. You can check in each morning for the latest reviews, and be on the lookout for several preview features throughout the festival.
You can also follow CITY's Rochester Fringe coverage on Twitter (@roccitynews
) and Instagram (@roccitynews
) or like us on Facebook (facebook.com/CityNewspaper
). WXXI's page for Fringe coverage is here
.
Festival preview articles:
Fringe's sheen goes to the screen (9/11/20)
Four FringeTalk shows load up on comedians, social issues (9/11/20)
Rochester Fringe Festival leads a conversation on 2020 (9/14/20)