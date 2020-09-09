Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
September 09, 2020 Music » Choice Concerts

FOLK | Virtual Turtle Hill Folk Festival 

click to enlarge The Cadleys will perform on September 13 as part of the Virtual Turtle Hill Folk Festival. - PROVIDED PHOTO
  • PROVIDED PHOTO
  • The Cadleys will perform on September 13 as part of the Virtual Turtle Hill Folk Festival.
For the 49th iteration of the Turtle Hill Folk Festival, the Golden Link Folk Singing Society is taking the celebration online, September 11-13. Each day of the three-day virtual festival will consist of two concerts, showcasing national folk artists from various traditions. The lineup is a rich one, including the fiddle music trio Pete’s Posse, Brendan Taaffe with his intriguing blend of Irish, American, and Zimbabwean folk traditions, folk-revivalists Magpie, and Syracuse’s folk-bluegrass duo The Cadleys. All the concerts are free, but virtual tip jar donations are encouraged. Each evening the music will be followed by a post-concert reception via Zoom.

The Turtle Hill Folk Festival will be live-streamed at facebook.com/GoldenLinkFolk/live, and broadcast via the internet radio station Folk Music Notebook, at folkmusicnotebook.com. Links to the archived performances will later be available at goldenlink.org.

