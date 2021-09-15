2021 Rochester Fringe Festival Coverage 

click to enlarge
The KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival is back in person this year, and so are we.
For daily previews and reviews of performances from the 10th annual Rochester Fringe, through Sept. 25, this is the place.
And be sure to come back often: We'll have fresh new content from CITY and WXXI reporters every morning, so you don't miss a beat on essential Rochester Fringe productions this year.
Day 1 Recap: "Rochester Fringe Festival opens with zany 'AfterParty,' serious 'Ghost Story'"
Feature spotlight: "Rachel McKibbens's Fringe show reaches from the darkness to 'my people'"
Preview: "Rochester Fringe Festival shows reach for the light, and the heavy"
Preview: "A Rochester Fringe binge (on the cheap)
