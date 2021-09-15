Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

September 15, 2021 Special Sections » Rochester Fringe Festival

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

2021 Rochester Fringe Festival Coverage 

By
click to enlarge wxxi_-_fringe_magnum.png

The KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival is back in person this year, and so are we.

For daily previews and reviews of performances from the 10th annual Rochester Fringe, through Sept. 25, this is the place.

And be sure to come back often: We'll have fresh new content from CITY and WXXI reporters every morning, so you don't miss a beat on essential Rochester Fringe productions this year.

Day 1 Recap: "Rochester Fringe Festival opens with zany 'AfterParty,' serious 'Ghost Story'"

Feature spotlight: "Rachel McKibbens's Fringe show reaches from the darkness to 'my people'"

Preview: "Rochester Fringe Festival shows reach for the light, and the heavy"

Preview: "A Rochester Fringe binge (on the cheap)
click image best_of_story_banner.png

In This Guide...

Tags: , ,

More Rochester Fringe Festival »

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
15 Thu
16 Fri
17 Sat
18 Sun
19 Mon
20 Tue
21
Celebrating the Book Spine Mural @ Arnett Branch Library

Celebrating the Book Spine Mural @ Arnett Branch Library

Music and refreshments to celebrate the completion of the mural with artists...
The Purple Painted Lady Art Festival @ The Purple Painted Lady

The Purple Painted Lady Art Festival @ The Purple Painted Lady

Ionia Fall Festival @ Ionia United Methodist Church

Ionia Fall Festival @ Ionia United Methodist Church

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Tweets @RocCityNews

Website powered by Foundation     |     © 2021 CITY News