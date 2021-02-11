2021 Rochester jazz festival to be held at RIT 

click to enlarge

After it was postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 19th CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival is on track for this summer, albeit at a later point in the year than past iterations and at a new location.In order to ensure that the marquee festival can be held safely and in accordance with New York’s anticipated health guidelines, the festival’s co-producers Marc Iacona and John Nugent have made plans to move the concerts away from downtown Rochester to the Rochester Institute of Technology campus. Instead of taking place at the end of June, the nine-day festival is now planned for July 30 to Aug. 7.A definitive lineup will not be announced until the spring, although festival organizers plan to honor as many artists’ contracts from the originally scheduled 2020 festival as possible. First scheduled for June 19 through 27, the 19th iteration of the festival was subsequently postponed until October 2020 and later June 2021, prior to this new announcement.In a press release on Wednesday, Iacona pointed to RIT’s implementation of 3,000 new air purification systems in its buildings and the campus’ ability to accomodate similar crowd sizes as in the festival’s previous years while maintaining sufficient physical distancing. He also cited the university’s low COVID positivity rate of less than one percent as a factor in the decision.“If public health guidelines allow us to proceed this summer, we must adapt to this new environment, which will require a more flexible and spacious festival footprint,” said Iacona, who also serves as the festival’s executive director.RIT President David Munson said that the air purification systems, as well as innovations in touchless technology, are part of an $8 million investment the university has made in safety improvements to combat the coronavirus. In addition to utilizing this infrastructure to host indoor concerts, the campus provides large spaces for outdoor shows and nearby parking, Munson said.“When asked to serve as the host venue for the CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival in 2021, we were happy to comply by offering an expansive setting where COVID safety precautions can be observed,” said Munson.The plans to host the festival at RIT in late July are currently tentative, and contingent upon approval from the state’s public health officials. If large gatherings and travel are permitted under state guidelines, the 2021 festival’s lineup will be determined and announced this spring.The previously announced headliner shows, featuring Spyro Gyra and Puss N Boots have been canceled, with refunds being offered to ticketholders. Patrons who purchased Club Passes for the 19th Rochester International Jazz Festival will have the option to use them this year, or in 2022 or 2023.