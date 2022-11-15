Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
November 15, 2022 Music » Music Features

Gadd, Fleming, and Puts are among Eastman alums with '23 Grammy nominations 

  • Steve Gadd is one of several Eastman School graduates to receive a 2023 Grammy nomination.
It’s impossible to go through the annual list of Grammy Award nominees without seeing several Rochester connections. The 65th Grammy Awards — to be held in Los Angeles on Feb. 5 — have named the 2023 nominees, and Eastman School of Music alumni continue to show out.

Check back here for updates; here are the locally linked nominees so far:

  • Steve Gadd ’68E was nominated for “Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album,” for his collaboration with Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber and WDR Big Band (conducted by Michael Abene) on “Center Stage.”
  • Renée Fleming ’83E (MM) was nominated for “Best Classical Solo Vocal Album,” for her performance with pianist Yannick Nézet-Séguin on “Voice of Nature — The Anthropocene.”
  • Kevin Puts ’94E, ’99E (DMA) was nominated for “Best Contemporary Classical Composition,” for the work “Contact,” performed by Xian Zhang, Time for Three, and The Philadelphia Orchestra.
  • Third Coast Percussion, which includes Sean Connors ’04E and a current doctoral candidate, was nominated for “Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance,” for “Perspectives.”
  • The JACK Quartet, which includes Eastman alumni Christopher Otto ’06E, violin, and John Pickford Richards ’02E, ’04E (MM), viola, played on composer Derek Bermel’s “Intonations,” which was nominated for Best Contemporary Classical Composition.
Daniel J. Kushner is CITY's arts editor. He can be reached at dkushner@rochester-citynews.com.
