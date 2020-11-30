Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
November 30, 2020 Special Sections » Holiday Guide

.
Favorites
24 bottles of beer on the wall: An Advent calendar for beer lovers 

By
The holidays can be stressful. There’s the hunt to buy presents, the trials of wrapping those presents, full days cooking family feasts. After all of that, you need a beer. That's where CITY's resident beer expert Gino Fanelli comes in. Nothing says 'tis the season like his 24-day Advent calendar of regional beers to jolly up your December.

click to enlarge 1---rohrbach.gif

Rohrbach
Scotch Ale
The godfather or Rochester craft. Roasted malts breed a comingling of coffee and dark cocoa. A classic for the first day of December.







click to enlarge 2---three-heads.gif

Three Heads
Rebel Soul
An otherwise unassuming brown ale is flanked by an obscene amount of coconut. Dessert-like, yet sessionable, an ideal Wednesday beverage as the weather cools.





click to enlarge 3---resurgence-sponge-candy.gif

Resurgence
Sponge Candy
The addition of Watson’s Chocolates sponge candy gives a saccharine, toffee-like overtone to this Buffalo stout staple.






click to enlarge 4---k2-jalapeno.gif

K2
Jalapeno Cream Ale
A flagship brew adding a spicy twist on a Rochester classic style.







click to enlarge 5---froth-stardog.gif

Froth
Stardog
Truly excessive amounts of boysenberries and marshmallows turn this imperial IPA into a pulpy, alcoholic smoothie.






click to enlarge 6---young-lion.gif

Young Lion
Cranberry Berliner
Mulling spices and a last minute addition of cranberry make for a perfect turkey dinner pairing.






click to enlarge 7---swiftwater.gif


Swiftwater
Is This Beer?
Additions of raspberries and limes to a light Berliner Weiss base create an easy-drinking delight for even the most beer-averse imbiber.





click to enlarge 8---other-half.gif


Other Half
Mosaic Dream
A picturesque New England IPA brimming with punches of fresh mango and a touch of bitterness.





click to enlarge 9---brindlehaus-barley.gif


Brindle Haus
Barleywine
Catch notes of raisins, blackberry preserves,
red wine, and caramel topped with a brilliant tinge of alcoholic warmth.





click to enlarge 10---sager.gif


Sager Beer Works
Porter
A true, no-frills English porter. Malty and rich with notes of caramel, cocoa, and toffee.






click to enlarge 11--black-is-beautiful.gif

Black is Beautiful
(multiple breweries)
Proceeds from this nationwide collaboration Imperial Stout goes to organizations fighting police brutality. Find versions from Swiftwater, Fifth Frame, Other Half, and many others.





click to enlarge 12---iron-tug.gif


Iron Tug/
Embark Craft Ciderworks
Precious Cargo
A cidery sour packed with stone fruit and berry notes.





click to enlarge 13---abandon-beer.gif


Abandon
Brewing Beer
A simple, sessionable, and refreshing Vienna lager without a shred of pretense.






click to enlarge 14---warhorse-breakfast.gif


Warhorse
Nitro Breakfast with Churchill
Glen Edith coffee and a dash of oatmeal are the right way to start a day.






click to enlarge 15---southern-tier-stout.gif


Southern Tier
2XStout
Sweet and dark with notes of dark chocolate and cold brew.






click to enlarge 16---fifth-frame.gif

Fifth Frame
Down
Rotating hop varieties punctuate this thick, hazy IPA series.







click to enlarge 17---naked-dove.gif


Naked Dove
Windblown Amber
Embraces of malt sweetness offer notes of caramel, capped off with an herbal hop bite.






click to enlarge 18---big-ditch.gif


Big Ditch
Make Me Wanna Stout
Easy drinking Buffalo stout with a light hint of dessert coffee goodness.






click to enlarge 19---triphammer.gif


Triphammer
Lil’ Dreamer
A caress of stone fruit lingers on the end of this mild white ale, complemented by delicate notes of spice.





click to enlarge 20---thinman.gif


Thin Man
Pills Mafia
Light, sessionable Pilsner with a healthy dose of residual bitterness. A fitting game day companion from this Buffalo staple brewery.
Go Bills!




click to enlarge 21---stoneyard-kolsch.gif

Stoneyard
Peach Kolsch
This unassuming light Kolsch packs bready notes of yeast on a bed of fresh, ripe peaches.







click to enlarge 22---lucky-hare.gif


Lucky Hare
Live Action
This unheralded Finger Lakes brewery emphasizes Mosaic hops in this mild pale ale.
Find notes of melon, pineapple, and mango.





click to enlarge 23---keukamir.gif


Nine Maidens
Keukamir
Monstrous sour laden with additions of pineapple, guava, and lime. Savory, white wine-like characteristics juxtapose sharp fresh fruit notes.




click to enlarge 24---genesee.gif


Genesee Beer
A timeless Rochester staple that has
seamlessly weathered the test of time.
Simple, unpretentious, and perfect Christmas Eve beverage.





click image holiday_gift_delivery.png

Tweets @RocCityNews

