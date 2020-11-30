24 bottles of beer on the wall: An Advent calendar for beer lovers 

click to enlarge

The holidays can be stressful. There’s the hunt to buy presents, the trials of wrapping those presents, full days cooking family feasts. After all of that, you need a beer. That's where CITY's resident beer expert Gino Fanelli comes in. Nothing says 'tis the season like his 24-day Advent calendar of regional beers to jolly up your December.The godfather or Rochester craft. Roasted malts breed a comingling of coffee and dark cocoa. A classic for the first day of December.An otherwise unassuming brown ale is flanked by an obscene amount of coconut. Dessert-like, yet sessionable, an ideal Wednesday beverage as the weather cools.The addition of Watson’s Chocolates sponge candy gives a saccharine, toffee-like overtone to this Buffalo stout staple.A flagship brew adding a spicy twist on a Rochester classic style.Truly excessive amounts of boysenberries and marshmallows turn this imperial IPA into a pulpy, alcoholic smoothie.Mulling spices and a last minute addition of cranberry make for a perfect turkey dinner pairing.Additions of raspberries and limes to a light Berliner Weiss base create an easy-drinking delight for even the most beer-averse imbiber.A picturesque New England IPA brimming with punches of fresh mango and a touch of bitterness.Catch notes of raisins, blackberry preserves,red wine, and caramel topped with a brilliant tinge of alcoholic warmth.A true, no-frills English porter. Malty and rich with notes of caramel, cocoa, and toffee.(multiple breweries)Proceeds from this nationwide collaboration Imperial Stout goes to organizations fighting police brutality. Find versions from Swiftwater, Fifth Frame, Other Half, and many others.A cidery sour packed with stone fruit and berry notes.A simple, sessionable, and refreshing Vienna lager without a shred of pretense.Glen Edith coffee and a dash of oatmeal are the right way to start a day.Sweet and dark with notes of dark chocolate and cold brew.Rotating hop varieties punctuate this thick, hazy IPA series.Embraces of malt sweetness offer notes of caramel, capped off with an herbal hop bite.Easy drinking Buffalo stout with a light hint of dessert coffee goodness.A caress of stone fruit lingers on the end of this mild white ale, complemented by delicate notes of spice.Light, sessionable Pilsner with a healthy dose of residual bitterness. A fitting game day companion from this Buffalo staple brewery.Go Bills!This unassuming light Kolsch packs bready notes of yeast on a bed of fresh, ripe peaches.This unheralded Finger Lakes brewery emphasizes Mosaic hops in this mild pale ale.Find notes of melon, pineapple, and mango.Monstrous sour laden with additions of pineapple, guava, and lime. Savory, white wine-like characteristics juxtapose sharp fresh fruit notes.A timeless Rochester staple that hasseamlessly weathered the test of time.Simple, unpretentious, and perfect Christmas Eve beverage.