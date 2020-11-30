24 bottles of beer on the wall: An Advent calendar for beer lovers 

The holidays can be stressful. There’s the hunt to buy presents, the trials of wrapping those presents, full days cooking family feasts. After all of that, you need a beer. That's where CITY's resident beer expert Gino Fanelli comes in. Nothing says 'tis the season like his 24-day Advent calendar of regional beers to jolly up your December.
Rohrbach
Scotch Ale
The godfather or Rochester craft. Roasted malts breed a comingling of coffee and dark cocoa. A classic for the first day of December.
Three Heads
Rebel Soul
An otherwise unassuming brown ale is flanked by an obscene amount of coconut. Dessert-like, yet sessionable, an ideal Wednesday beverage as the weather cools.
Resurgence
Sponge Candy
The addition of Watson’s Chocolates sponge candy gives a saccharine, toffee-like overtone to this Buffalo stout staple.
K2
Jalapeno Cream Ale
A flagship brew adding a spicy twist on a Rochester classic style.
Froth
Stardog
Truly excessive amounts of boysenberries and marshmallows turn this imperial IPA into a pulpy, alcoholic smoothie.
Young Lion
Cranberry Berliner
Mulling spices and a last minute addition of cranberry make for a perfect turkey dinner pairing.
Swiftwater
Is This Beer?
Additions of raspberries and limes to a light Berliner Weiss base create an easy-drinking delight for even the most beer-averse imbiber.
Other Half
Mosaic Dream
A picturesque New England IPA brimming with punches of fresh mango and a touch of bitterness.
Brindle Haus
Barleywine
Catch notes of raisins, blackberry preserves,
red wine, and caramel topped with a brilliant tinge of alcoholic warmth.
Sager Beer Works
Porter
A true, no-frills English porter. Malty and rich with notes of caramel, cocoa, and toffee.
Black is Beautiful
(multiple breweries)
Proceeds from this nationwide collaboration Imperial Stout goes to organizations fighting police brutality. Find versions from Swiftwater, Fifth Frame, Other Half, and many others.
Iron Tug/
Embark Craft Ciderworks
Precious Cargo
A cidery sour packed with stone fruit and berry notes.
Abandon
Brewing Beer
A simple, sessionable, and refreshing Vienna lager without a shred of pretense.
Warhorse
Nitro Breakfast with Churchill
Glen Edith coffee and a dash of oatmeal are the right way to start a day.
Southern Tier
2XStout
Sweet and dark with notes of dark chocolate and cold brew.
Fifth Frame
Down
Rotating hop varieties punctuate this thick, hazy IPA series.
Naked Dove
Windblown Amber
Embraces of malt sweetness offer notes of caramel, capped off with an herbal hop bite.
Big Ditch
Make Me Wanna Stout
Easy drinking Buffalo stout with a light hint of dessert coffee goodness.
Triphammer
Lil’ Dreamer
A caress of stone fruit lingers on the end of this mild white ale, complemented by delicate notes of spice.
Thin Man
Pills Mafia
Light, sessionable Pilsner with a healthy dose of residual bitterness. A fitting game day companion from this Buffalo staple brewery.
Go Bills!
Stoneyard
Peach Kolsch
This unassuming light Kolsch packs bready notes of yeast on a bed of fresh, ripe peaches.
click to enlarge
Lucky Hare
Live Action
This unheralded Finger Lakes brewery emphasizes Mosaic hops in this mild pale ale.
Find notes of melon, pineapple, and mango.
Nine Maidens
Keukamir
Monstrous sour laden with additions of pineapple, guava, and lime. Savory, white wine-like characteristics juxtapose sharp fresh fruit notes.
Genesee Beer
A timeless Rochester staple that has
seamlessly weathered the test of time.
Simple, unpretentious, and perfect Christmas Eve beverage.
