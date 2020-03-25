You might think you know all there is to know about your hometown, but you can live in a place your entire life and learn something new about it every day.

That's what CITY's Annual Manual is all about. It is as much a guide for longtime residents of the Rochester region as it is an introduction for visitors and newcomers to the area's charms, hidden treasures, and delights.

click to enlarge

We live in an age in which so much information, including some of what you'll find in this magazine, is in the palm of our hands. But mining it can mean wading through a lot of noise. The Annual Manual cuts through the din for you in a relaxed, easy-to-read format.

New to the area or looking for a new home? We spotlight the city's hottest neighborhoods and the suburbs that are hopping. Ever wonder who's running the show? Check out our profiles on political leaders who make headlines. Speaking of shows, are you looking for live entertainment? We covered that, too.

The Annual Manual is a guide for all seasons that'll point you in the right direction. What's in these pages is just the tip of the iceberg, though. Take a walk, hop in the car, catch a bus, and explore our community on your own. There's no telling what you'll find.