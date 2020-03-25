Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
March 25, 2020 Special Sections » Annual Manual

A guide for all seasons 

By

You might think you know all there is to know about your hometown, but you can live in a place your entire life and learn something new about it every day.

That's what CITY's Annual Manual is all about. It is as much a guide for longtime residents of the Rochester region as it is an introduction for visitors and newcomers to the area's charms, hidden treasures, and delights.

We live in an age in which so much information, including some of what you'll find in this magazine, is in the palm of our hands. But mining it can mean wading through a lot of noise. The Annual Manual cuts through the din for you in a relaxed, easy-to-read format.

New to the area or looking for a new home? We spotlight the city's hottest neighborhoods and the suburbs that are hopping. Ever wonder who's running the show? Check out our profiles on political leaders who make headlines. Speaking of shows, are you looking for live entertainment? We covered that, too.

The Annual Manual is a guide for all seasons that'll point you in the right direction. What's in these pages is just the tip of the iceberg, though. Take a walk, hop in the car, catch a bus, and explore our community on your own. There's no telling what you'll find.

In This Guide...

  Exhibit A+

    Exhibit A+

    A survey of Rochester's museums, galleries, art studios, and public art
    Rochester is regularly called a "city of the arts" by politicians and cultural movers and shakers alike.

    By Rebecca Rafferty Mar 25, 2020

  From ale to weisse, Rochester brews it

    From ale to weisse, Rochester brews it

    The Flower City loves beer and there's no shortage of fresh, local brews.

    By Gino Fanelli Mar 25, 2020

  For the kids

    For the kids

    Family-friendly options in Rochester
    If there is one constant theme to greater Rochester, it's that the area is a great place to raise kids.

    By Daniel J. Kushner and David Andreatta Mar 25, 2020

  Take me to your leader

    Take me to your leader

    Greater Rochester saw a lot of changes in its political scene in the last year.

    By David Andreatta Mar 25, 2020

  Shelf-aware

    Shelf-aware

    A peek into Rochester's literary scene
    Believe it or not, Amazon hasn't entirely replaced independent booksellers, and not everyone prefers to absorb their literature through a screen.

    By Rebecca Rafferty Mar 25, 2020

  Moving the needle

    Moving the needle

    As the third-largest city in New York, Rochester has a rich local media scene, with a daily newspaper, a feisty alternative news weekly, three network television news affiliates, and dozens of radio stations.

    By David Andreatta Mar 25, 2020

  The sites for sounds

    The sites for sounds

    A curated guide to essential local concert venues
    Location is everything when it comes to seeing music performed live.

    By Daniel J. Kushner Mar 25, 2020

  Welcome to the neighborhood(s)

    Welcome to the neighborhood(s)

    When we talk about "Rochester," we're not just talking about the city.

    By CITY STAFF Mar 25, 2020

  Dive into the nightlife

    Dive into the nightlife

    As the old Willie Nelson song goes, "The nightlife ain't no life, but it's my life."

    By Frank De Blase Mar 25, 2020

  A renters' rights run-down

    A renters' rights run-down

    Rochester is a city of tenants where roughly two-thirds of all residences are rented, not owner-occupied.

    By Jeremy Moule Mar 25, 2020

  Susan B.'s Big Year

    Susan B.'s Big Year

    Rochester has grand plans to celebrate its favorite daughter — Susan B. Anthony — and her accomplishments throughout 2020, a year that marks a trifecta of important anniversaries.

    By David Andreatta Mar 25, 2020

  House party

    House party

    Rochester's off-off-really-off-Broadway performance venues
    For a city of Rochester's population size and general distance from the Great White Way, there's an impressive amount of talent and options for theatre lovers.

    By Leah Stacy Mar 25, 2020

  Weed in the Flower City

    Weed in the Flower City

    Let's make one thing clear off the bat: Recreational cannabis was not yet legal in New York as of this guide's publishing.

    By Gino Fanelli Mar 25, 2020

