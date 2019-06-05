A sweet expansion for Cheesy Eddie's 

click to enlarge
PHOTO BY CHRIS THOMPSON
Goodies from the opening celebration of Cheesy Eddie's second location.
As I drove through Henrietta’s Regional Market for Tuesday night's ribbon cutting and celebration for the new Cheesy Eddie's location, I couldn't help but think that even though I know the complex is bustling with food marts and other businesses, it looks like a quiet industrial park. That was until I turned a corner and saw a garden of potted trees and flowers and lawn ornaments on a small, oblong scrap of earth in front of a building just east of Palmer’s Market.
“Cheesy Eddie’s is NOT moving. We are expanding,” said Colleen Baker, who co-owns Cheesy Eddie’s with her husband John. They both would like to put to rest all the rumors that they moved the original business from its current South Wedge location to Henrietta . Rochester city dwellers can still walk to the beloved 602 South Avenue store and buy a 1 lb. raspberry swirl cheesecake (and finish it before we get home, and tell our roommates that they ran out). In fact, John and Colleen recently bought the whole building the original show is in, so they're there to stay. The new Henrietta facility is a testament to the work they've put into their South Wedge business. The Bakers needed more space, and the Genesee Valley Regional Market’s location was the perfect fit.
The new spot is three times the size of their South Wedge shop, and I arrived there early enough before the grand opening ceremony kicked into full swing that I was able to see how expansive it is. The floor and walls are the hue of one of their classic cheesecakes, which made me feel like my dirty shoes were soiling such a pristine, delicious floor. The glass display counter to the left seems to go on forever, full of fresh tortes, cookie-wiches, and cakes. There's a seating area, in case you wish to devour your pumpkin cheesecake in the shop and not risk dropping it in the car while driving.
The grand opening party brought folks in from all corners of the city, and all corners of the shop were packed. Employees gave out samples of cookie-wiches, cheesecakes, carrot cake, and red velvet cake. Black Button Distillery representatives were there to let people (of age) try their whiskey and Black Button Bourbon Cream, which also happens to be the titular ingredient in Cheesy Eddie's Black Button Bourbon Cream Cheesecake, which is covered with a rich caramel sauce. And Cheesy Eddie’s new neighbor, Union Place Coffee Roasters, was there to give away samples of their dark roast and Jazzy Java blends.
Cheesy Eddie's, 900 Jefferson Road, Bldg 21, Henrietta
Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
730-5635; cheesyeddies.com