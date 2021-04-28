Absentee ballots available by request only for 2021 Monroe County primaries 

In advance of primary elections to be held on Tuesday, June 22, the Monroe County Board of Elections has issued updated deadlines for registration, as well as an important change to the absentee ballot application process.
Anyone wishing to cast their vote via absentee ballot will need to request an application. Absentee ballot application forms are available digitally or can be requested by mail, phone, or e-mail by visiting https://www.monroecounty.gov/elections-absentee
. The postmark deadline for absentee applications is June 15, while postmarked absentee ballots must be received by June 22.
In last year’s elections, absentee ballot applications were automatically mailed to eligible voters in response to COVID-19. Any voters who have tested positive for COVID-19 or have potentially been exposed to the virus may still vote by absentee ballot under the category “temporary illness.”
Early voting will continue for this year’s primary elections, running from June 12 through 20. For information on polling places times, go to https://www.monroecounty.gov/elections-earlyvoting
.
New voters must register by May 28. Voters wishing to change their address must do so by June 2.
The 2021 primary season is a particularly busy one, with 17 races in all — including eight county legislature seats, five at-large seats on Rochester City Council, and a Rochester mayoral race where City Council member Malik Evans is challenging incumbent Mayor Lovely Warren. A detailed list of Primary candidates and races can be found at https://www.monroecounty.gov/elections
.
Daniel J. Kushner is CITY’s arts editor. He can be reached at dkushner@rochester-citynews.com.
