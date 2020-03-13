Accused comedian Woody Battaglia issues statement, acknowledges wrongdoing 

Exiled from the Rochester comedy scene amid allegations of sexual assault and sexual harassment, comedian Woody Battaglia has issued a lengthy statement in which he admitted to some inappropriate behavior and denied the more serious accusations.



At more than 3,200 words, the statement, which Battaglia posted on his website at woodybattaglia.com, read in parts like a mea culpa, an attempt at atonement, and a defense.



Battaglia, whose ubiquity in the comedy scene included booking shows, teaching stand-up classes, and producing and hosting open mics, podcasts, and radio programs, acknowledged having inappropriate conversations with women and soliciting and receiving compromising photos from at least one female comedian whom he had booked.



“I'm sorry to the community I loved and was a part of,” Battaglia wrote. "I had inappropriate conversations with women in the Rochester comedy community. I thought that I was being careful, but I was in a leadership position and that adds complexity.”



