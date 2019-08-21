Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
August 21, 2019

ACOUSTIC | Bill Scorzari 

PHOTO BY LAUREN JAHODA
  • PHOTO BY LAUREN JAHODA

Singer-songwriter Bill Scorzari skates in the ether with a sort of Ry Cooder ambient dream. But his voice is absolutely of the earth with its whiskey-borne rasp. Scorzari sings in the folk tradition of those who aren't afraid to jerk a few tears but doesn't mask his intentions or pull any punches. Sometimes the man gets mean.

Bill Scorzari plays Tuesday, August 27, 7:30 p.m. at Abilene Bar & Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way. $10. 232-3230; abilenebarandlounge.com; billscorzari.com.

August 21-27, 2019
Cover Story:
PERSPECTIVES: Angelica Perez-Delgado
The new Ibero president on serving Rochester's Latinx community

By Tim Louis Macaluso

