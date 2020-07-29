Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

July 29, 2020 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

ACOUSTIC | The Archive Ravens 

By
click to enlarge Ava Sauer and Tom Andolsek of The Archive Ravens will perform via Facebook Live on Saturday, August 1. - PHOTO PROVIDED
  • PHOTO PROVIDED
  • Ava Sauer and Tom Andolsek of The Archive Ravens will perform via Facebook Live on Saturday, August 1.
The Archive Ravens first introduced themselves to the Rochester music scene last year with the album “Trobairitz,” a chameleon-like collection with folk and international influences and art song aspirations. By the time their official album debut,“Seasons of an Angel,” was released in May, the Ravens had solidified themselves as a duo, consisting of Ava Sauer on vocals and keyboards and Tom Andolsek on guitar and vocals.

“Seasons of an Angel” features a focused style that oscillates between adult contemporary ballads, ethereal New Age affectations, and warm, folk-inspired arrangements. But the main selling point here is the undeniable chemistry of Sauer and Andolsek’s harmonic vocals. The synchronicity of their timbres exudes youthful earnestness and romance, qualities that will no doubt be present when The Archive Ravens perform this Saturday evening via livestream from their Facebook page. The hour-long set will feature a combination of originals and cover tunes.


The Archive Ravens will stream live at facebook.com/thearchiveravens from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 1. thearchiveravens.bandcamp.com; thearchiveravens.com.

Related Album review: 'Trobairitz'
Album review: 'Trobairitz'
By Katie Halligan
Music Reviews

Daniel J. Kushner is CITY’s music editor. He can be reached at dkushner@rochester-citynews.com.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Choice Concerts »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
29 Thu
30 Fri
31 Sat
1 Sun
2 Mon
3 Tue
4

Johnny Matt Band @ Livestream

The Mighty High & Dry Duo @ Abilene

The Mighty High & Dry Duo @ Abilene

This is an outdoor event in the patio....
O's Pipa @ Virtual Little Cafe

O's Pipa @ Virtual Little Cafe

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Sex, Love, and Relationships

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2020 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.