ACOUSTIC POP | Matt Nathanson 

Known for soft-pop radio hits such as "Faster" and "Come on Get Higher," singer-songwriter Matt Nathanson has been charming audiences around the country for more than two decades. He normally tours with a backup vocalist and rhythm section, but is instead currently on a solo acoustic tour behind the release of his latest studio album, "Sings His Sad Heart." Nathanson has a scratchy yet sweet tenor voice, and his guitar-strumming resembles soft, pattering raindrops on a foggy window. Using catchy vocal melodies and easy-going lyrics, Nathanson plays bright, folk-pop love anthems with an emotive, personal touch.

Matt Nathanson will perform with Blu Sanders on Friday, March 1, 8 p.m. at Anthology, 336 East Avenue. $39.50-$45. 484-1964. anthologylive.com; mattnathanson.com.