June 12, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

ACOUSTIC ROCK-POP | Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds 

Few figures in pop music are as polarizing as Dave Matthews. He and his band have been a staple of jam-friendly rock music for a quarter-century, and in the process have become either a beloved live act or an irritating musical aberration, depending on who you ask. I maintain that a lot of the backlash has less to do with Matthews' songs and more to do with the bro-tastic reputation of some of his fans. Musically speaking, Matthews has consistently acquitted himself as a solid songwriter with a penchant for hypnotic acoustic guitar hooks. Those qualities will be front-and-center on Tuesday when he's joined by longtime collaborator and virtuosic lead guitarist Tim Reynolds for an acoustic duo set.

Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds perform Tuesday, June 18, 7:30 p.m. at CMAC, 3355 Marvin Sands Drive, Canandaigua. $42.50-$189.50. 394-4400. cmacevents.com; davematthewsband.com.

