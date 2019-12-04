ACOUSTIC-ROOTS | Brooks Williams 

If you're a fan of engaging songwriting played through an acoustic-American roots lens, you don't want to sleep on Golden Link Folk Singing Society's concert series. This Saturday's concert, featuring veteran singer-guitarist Brooks Williams, is a case-in-point. Touring on the strength of his most recent album "Lucky Star" and the 27 other solo records he's made since 1990, Williams combines a warm and endearing folk singer's voice with blues progressions and timbres. The result is a brand of Americana that feels authentic and grounded in the great roots music tradition.

Brooks Williams will perform Friday, December 6, 7:30 p.m. at Rochester Christian Reformed Church, 2750 Atlantic Avenue, Penfield. $15-$22; students $10; free for children 12 and under. 857-9265. goldenlink.org; brookswilliams.com.