August 14, 2020 News & Opinion » News

Bello signs equal pay executive order 

By
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello has signed an executive order which requires all non-governmental county contractors to comply with federal and state equal pay laws.

He did the signing at an event at the County Office Building on Thursday with the Pay Equity Coalition, as part of their Sound the Alarm Event to recognize Black Women’s Equal Pay Day.

Black Women’s Equal Pay Day is the approximate day a Black woman must work into the new year to make what a white, non-Hispanic man made at the end of the previous year.

"It’s inconceivable that in 2020, African-American women are paid 64 cents on the dollar and Latina women are paid 55 cents on the dollar," Bello said.

Under provisions of the executive order, the county will develop an equal pay certification to be used to ensure compliance during the contract approval process. Contractors will also need to prove they have not been the subject of adverse findings under the equal pay laws within the last five years.

The executive order also directs the county’s human resources department to conduct an internal review to make sure the county is complying with equal pay laws for county employees.

Randy Gorbman is the news director at WXXI News, a media partner of CITY. He can be reached at rgorbman@wxxi.org.
