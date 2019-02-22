Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
February 22, 2019 News & Opinion » News

Adam McFadden facing federal charges 

click to enlarge CITY COUNCILMEMBER ADAM MCFADDEN - PHOTO BY RYAN WILLIAMSON
  • PHOTO BY RYAN WILLIAMSON
  • CITY COUNCILMEMBER ADAM MCFADDEN
Rochester City Councilmember Adam McFadden was charged with four counts of wire fraud, conspiracy, and money laundering in US federal court this morning, related to an investigation into the Rochester Housing Authority and a non-profit called Rochester Housing Charities, which was created as a subsidiary of RHA.

Housing Authority executive director George Moses was arrested on similar charges four months ago and was accused of lying to the FBI in its investigation.

McFadden, who represents the southwest district on City Council and is Council's vice president, is seeking re-election this year.

"In a nutshell," said FBI special agent Gary Loeffert, "the defendants caused the Rochester Housing Charities, which was created to advance the purposes of the RHA, to enter into a contract that would secretly benefit Mr. McFadden."

The complaint alleges that between October 2014 and December 2015, Rochester Housing Charities to entered into a contract with Washington DC based Capital Connection Partners for consulting services. But services under the contract were never performed, the complaint alleges.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing. The two counts of wire fraud hold a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison each. The two counts of money laundering hold up to 10 years each.

Speaking to reporters outside the courthouse this morning, McFadden said he will not stop advocating for people in his district while this case proceeds through the courts. "I have faith in God," he said. "I’m at peace with God and for me I put a lot of time and energy into this community and I will not stop doing that, working hard for my constituents."

He added he will not be hiding, and that he has "faith that my hard work speaks for itself, and I’ll continue that."

