Album review: 'Revolutions' 

1916
'Revolutions'
Self-released
1916band.com
The tone, the attitude, and moxie on “Revolutions”
— the fourth recording from Rochester band 1916 — are perfect examples of loud and fast Celtic punk, done louder and faster. The band totally tears it up within the first two measures of the first song “Part of Me.”
In an interview with CITY back in March, when the band was waist-deep recording the six-song “Revolutions” at Watchman Studios in Lockport, frontman Billy Herring promised heavier guitar and a heftier sound. Did they pull it off? Hell, yes.
1916 displays precision in their accelerated tempos and crunchy guitar work. The band’s take on the popular “Show Me the Way to Go Home,” from 1925, includes enthusiastic gang vocals that add to the fist-pumping revelry.
1916’s next scheduled endeavor was to be a live CD with accompanying DVD, recorded at Iron Smoke Distillery, but COVID-19 got in the way. The band addresses the situation with “When We Reopen.”
