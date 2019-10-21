Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
October 21, 2019

.
Album review: '64' 

By
click to enlarge 10.23.19_albumreview1_vanishingsun.jpg

Vanishing Sun

'64'

Self-released

vanishingsun.com

Local jazz fusion sensation Vanishing Sun is about to release its third studio album, "64." Originally formed as an instrumental collective in 2016, Vanishing Sun now boasts six members, including its powerhouse vocalist Zahyia. "64" combines jazz, pop, electronica, and hip-hop, bringing the heat and attitude with an emphasis on creative freedom.

The title track features a dense whirligig of electronic timbres swirling around the background, accompanied by tight jazz saxophone lines, as Zahyia's soulful voice cuts through the mix with emotional confidence. The band trips you up with unexpected backbeats and fast-moving rhythms on "Foul Soulchild" and "Cosmic Serpent," while "Fast Life" is a steady and calming acoustic tune. Vanishing Sun creates an atmosphere of jazz-hip-hop beats, arpeggiated keyboard timbres, and funky electronic grooves that resemble a retro video game soundtrack.

Vanishing Sun will perform its album release party with special guests Pine Needle Soul and Luis Carrion on Friday, October 25, 9:30 p.m. at Flour City Station, 170 East Avenue. $15 advance, $20 door, $40 VIP. Ages 21 and over. 413-5745. flourcitystation.com.

