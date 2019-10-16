Album review: 'Always There' 

Full Body

'Always There'

Five Kill Records

fullbody.bandcamp.com

After four years together and a recent personnel change, local quartet Full Body is about to release its third studio album. Recorded mostly at Headroom Studios in Philadelphia, "Always There" delivers a sludgy mix of hardcore, grunge, slowcore, and shoegaze. Lead singer Dylan Vaisey's vocals cut through the blistering mix with clarity on "Small Voice (Still)." "Looked at The Picture" and "Bad Screen" offer upbeat, danceable grooves, while slower, more reflective tunes such as "Hard Drive" and the title track dive into dreamy, modal chord structures that finally explode into heavy breakdowns. Full Body's new album "Always There" is full of epic head-bangers with crashing drums and heart-wrenching melodies.

Full Body will perform its record release show with special guests Peaer and Rut on Monday, October 21, at Small World Books, 425 North Street. $5-10 suggested donation. 232-6970. facebook.com/smallworldbooks.