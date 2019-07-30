Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

July 30, 2019 Music » Music Reviews

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Album review: 'Ámbar' 

By
click to enlarge 7.31.19_albumreview1_camilameza.jpg

Camila Meza & The Nectar Orchestra

'Ámbar'

Sony Masterworks

camilameza.com

When Camila Meza moved from her native Chile to New York City a decade ago, she brought with her a wealth of folk tradition and a gorgeous voice. Since then, she has absorbed the best of New York's musical culture and steadily risen in the ranks of jazz vocalists. I first heard her at the Rochester International Jazz Festival a few years ago, and was impressed by her vocals and her guitar playing. Her new album, "Ámbar," is the finest I've heard by a jazz singer this year.

Meza is backed throughout by The Nectar Orchestra, a septet dominated by strings. The album's wonderfully edgy string arrangements were written by bassist Noam Wiesenberg. Meza writes poetically in both English and Spanish, and her compositions, like "Kallfu," dynamically exploit her voice. Her covers are well-chosen, including Elliott Smith's heart-wrenching "Waltz #1" and the politically relevant "This Is Not America" by David Bowie, Lyle Mays, and Pat Metheny.

Tags: , , , , , ,

More Music Reviews »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Music Reviews

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Tue
30 Wed
31 Thu
1 Fri
2 Sat
3 Sun
4 Mon
5
Synergy Project @ Central Library

Synergy Project @ Central Library

Crafter, Troubleshooter, Makeshift Graves, Sedai @ Vineyard Community Space

RPO Marimba Band @ Corner of Joseph & Clifford Avenues

Rain Location: Avenue D Rec Center, 200 Avenue D....

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Jazz Festival 2019

This Week's Issue

View PDF
July 24-30, 2019
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
More than a cover band
A look at the phenomenon of tribute shows in Rochester read more ...

By DANIEL J. KUSHNER AND FRANK DE BLASE

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.