Album review: 'Analog' 

Analog

‘Analog’

Roll the Tape Records

Analog Roc on Facebook

I’ve always loved instrumental music because it invites the listener to supply his or her own story. The band Analog’s self-titled album presents a similar invitation. The CD is a succinct study in rock ’n’ roll, captured with apropos analog production. And the trio of guitarist Pete Manuel, bassist John Robert Viavattine, and drummer Danny Roelle is major-league tight. The guitar work is not heavy, but it is intense, as it drives the whole affair without really letting up. The drums don’t crowd or clutter, and the bass swings like a funky bulldozer. It’s just the band and you, with whatever story you choose to bring.