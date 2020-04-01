Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

April 01, 2020 Music » Music Reviews

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Album review: 'Analog' 

By
click to enlarge analog.jpg

Analog

‘Analog’

Roll the Tape Records

Analog Roc on Facebook

I’ve always loved instrumental music because it invites the listener to supply his or her own story. The band Analog’s self-titled album presents a similar invitation. The CD is a succinct study in rock ’n’ roll, captured with apropos analog production. And the trio of guitarist Pete Manuel, bassist John Robert Viavattine, and drummer Danny Roelle is major-league tight. The guitar work is not heavy, but it is intense, as it drives the whole affair without really letting up. The drums don’t crowd or clutter, and the bass swings like a funky bulldozer. It’s just the band and you, with whatever story you choose to bring.

Tags: , , , , , ,

More Music Reviews »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Speaking of...

Latest in Music Reviews

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
1 Thu
2 Fri
3 Sat
4 Sun
5 Mon
6 Tue
7
Abundance LiveStream Open Mic @ Host: Sam Kaiser & The Wilderness Party

Abundance LiveStream Open Mic @ Host: Sam Kaiser & The Wilderness Party

John Gaenzler: Noise in the Attic @ John Gaenzler Music

John Gaenzler: Noise in the Attic @ John Gaenzler Music

Livestream concert....
Wednesday Faculty Feature @ Eastman Community Music School

Wednesday Faculty Feature @ Eastman Community Music School

Online concerts, demos, and lessons presented by ECSM faculty. April 1: Kenneth...

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Sex, Love, and Relationships

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2020 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.