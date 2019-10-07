Album review: 'Arka' 

The Moho Collective

'Arka'

Self-released

themohocollective.com

The Moho Collective is back, baby, opening its new instrumental EP "Arka" with "I'm a Real Boy." It's all funky sledgehammer drums and guitar, giving the finger to the apocalypse as the music careens out of your preferred listening device. This record shows off the band's staggering talent and dexterity, which can get lost in the volume of the visceral live performance. "Arka" is what the band really sounds like: simultaneously pristine and raw. The song "Duff Duff" will knock you on your ass ass.

The songwriting comes from all three members — guitarist Kurt Johnson, bassist Justin Rister, and drummer Ryan Barclay — offering some cohesiveness to the grand gestures of the band. It's as if The Moho Collective were a one-man band with six arms. Holy shit, that's 30 fingers.

The Moho Collective plays the "Arka" EP release show on Friday, October 11, 8 p.m. at Lovin' Cup, 300 Park Point Drive. $10 advance; $15 door (all tickets include EP copy). 292-9940. lovincup.com.