Album review: 'Back in Time' 

Gary Peet and Random Company

'Back in Time'

Self-released

garypeetmusic.com

Gary Peet and Random Company cover all the phases of love — from the first kiss to the big kiss-off — on the new release "Back in Time." The album starts off in breakneck swing mode with the cut "Do You Want to Dance." From there it's a bit of a roller coaster ride, with Peet wearing the singer-songwriter hat as he unites his acoustic guitar with his astute band. The group seems capable of listening, and not just waiting to be heard.

Now, anyone can pen a ballad, a tearjerker, a folk song. But writing a "Scram, get lost" tune, like Peet's "Go" is another story altogether. It's the best song on the album. Maybe that has something to do with where I'm at. I hope my wife doesn't read this.