Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

June 10, 2019 Music » Music Reviews

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Album review: 'Blue Darling' 

By
click to enlarge 6.12_music_albumreview2_aaronlippandtheslacktones.jpg

Aaron Lipp & The Slacktones

'Blue Darling'

Temple Cabin Records

aaronlipp.com

The sweet country-swing emanating from the grooves of Aaron Lipp and the Slacktones' brand new single is intoxicating. Is it Lipp's haphazard phrasing? The soft moan of the pedal steel? The casual 2/4 lope to and fro on the string bass? Yes, yes, yes, and more. It's the band's overall delivery, too.

But before you settle in to the bang of Lipp's honky-tonk twang, there has to be a song there. And both sides of this single are well-written, beautiful, classic country, full of heartfelt resolve and ache. Having spent some time in Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad and Robert Randolph's Family Band, Lipp knows how to get behind a song and let it do its work. He and the band know not to horse it into the boat. There's a little lingering sadness that adds an appropriate and mellow sting.

Aaron Lipp & The Slacktones will play its vinyl release show, along with Richie Stearns, on Friday, June 14, 7 p.m. at Lincoln Hill Farms, 3792 NY-247, Canandaigua. $10 presale, $15 door.752-9466. lincolnhillfarms.com.

Tags: , , , , ,

More Music Reviews »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Music Reviews

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Tue
11 Wed
12 Thu
13 Fri
14 Sat
15 Sun
16 Mon
17

Jake Svendsen Trio @ Central Library

Carlson Reading Garden....

Teagan & The Tweeds @ Penfield Amphitheater

Leggy, The Ophelias, Green Dreams, Boy Jr @ Small World Books

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Summer Guide 2019

This Week's Issue

View PDF
June 5-11, 2019
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
Don't bug out
This year’s Summer Guide is packed with previews, including concerts and music festivals, out-of-town theatrical offerings, and a summer film lineup, plus one quirky story about a local man who made a niche water sport go viral. read more ...

By Rebecca Rafferty

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.