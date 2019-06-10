Album review: 'Blue Darling' 

Aaron Lipp & The Slacktones

'Blue Darling'

Temple Cabin Records

aaronlipp.com

The sweet country-swing emanating from the grooves of Aaron Lipp and the Slacktones' brand new single is intoxicating. Is it Lipp's haphazard phrasing? The soft moan of the pedal steel? The casual 2/4 lope to and fro on the string bass? Yes, yes, yes, and more. It's the band's overall delivery, too.

But before you settle in to the bang of Lipp's honky-tonk twang, there has to be a song there. And both sides of this single are well-written, beautiful, classic country, full of heartfelt resolve and ache. Having spent some time in Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad and Robert Randolph's Family Band, Lipp knows how to get behind a song and let it do its work. He and the band know not to horse it into the boat. There's a little lingering sadness that adds an appropriate and mellow sting.

Aaron Lipp & The Slacktones will play its vinyl release show, along with Richie Stearns, on Friday, June 14, 7 p.m. at Lincoln Hill Farms, 3792 NY-247, Canandaigua. $10 presale, $15 door.752-9466. lincolnhillfarms.com.