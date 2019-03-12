Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
March 12, 2019 Music » Music Reviews

.
Album review: 'Brindamor' 

Brindamor

'Brindamor'

Self-released

brindamor.bandcamp.com

In the age of the EP and the MP3, it's nice to hear a band offer a heaping helping of tracks like the Rochester neo-traditionalist group Brindamor does on its eponymous,10-track album. The first thing you stumble upon, amid the string-band strain, is that this ain't a string-band record. But I can see folks digging this record and consequently falling for the style the band emulates ever so gently. The drums give it a nudge in that direction of what I guess could be called indie-string-band music. And "Brindamor" may serve, in some, cases as the gateway drug to the beautiful traditions of that genre. The band plays relaxed and melancholic, and conjuring ghosts within the sung stories.

