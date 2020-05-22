Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
May 22, 2020 Music » Music Reviews

Album review: 'Bunker Stew' 

Trevor Lake

'Bunker Stew'

Self-released

trevorlake.bandcamp.com

If I only wrote record reviews of Trevor Lake’s music, I’d still be a busy so-and-so. This Rochester recording artist is mondo prolific — and not just under his own flag, but also as a member of the bands Dangerbyrd, Televisionaries, and The Hi-Risers. In fact, Lake’s new album, “Bunker Stew,” sounds a lot like something that Hi-Riser fans would dance to.

And dance they will: the shaking of tail feathers, the mashing of potatoes, the cutting of some rug — whatever gets your mojo working will commence as soon as you give this slab some rotation. It’s a good ’un.


“Bunker Stew” is Lake’s third album, 13 songs long and packed and stacked with what we’ve come to expect from this retro-rock cat. Salutes to Dave Dudley and Buddy Holly, as well as power pop, à la The Young Fresh Fellows, bop in and out. The album was recorded in Lake’s basement, where he played every instrument.

There are gang vocals and Lake’s guitar-picking throughout. There’s even political commentary on two memorable tunes: the nascent “Quarantine Boogie” and “Quaran-Teen.” What? too soon?

Frank De Blase is CITY's music writer. He can be reached at frank@rochester-citynews.com.
