Album review: 'Camp' 

Borger

'Camp'

Self-released

borger.fun

Complete with a meme-based moniker, Borger uses serious music to discuss not-so-serious subjects. Formed by local singer-songwriter Mackenzie Harris, the local quartet provides an irresistibly dark spectacle in its debut EP, "Camp." Borger evokes the youthful feeling that there's so much left to live for. Songs like, "Mr. Rodgers" and "Vineyard" feature conversational lyrics about love, exploration, and staying out past curfew. Harris utilizes a smoky vocal whisper in "Nat Geo," a climactic song about the vulnerability in navigating interpersonal relationships. "Camp" is a lo-fi, meditative mix of indie rock, shoegaze, and slowcore, with melancholic undertones.

Borger will perform its EP release show, along with Pomelo and Brian Blatt, on Friday, June 21, 9p.m. at Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Avenue. $5.Ages 21 and over. 454-2966. bugjar.com.