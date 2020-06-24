click to enlarge

<a href="http://dannysfavorites.bandcamp.com/album/there-still-punk-2">There Still Punk by Danny’s Favorites</a>

It doesn’t get much rowdier than Trevor Lake’s latest full-length album, “There Still Punk,” done under the nom de twang Danny’s Favorites. Now I don’t particularly cotton to the term “old-school.” I think it’s lazy and overused. But in the case of this eight-song platter, the description hits the nail squarely on the head. The record is both savage and sweet — punk with a dash of cool pop.It’s like the 1970s again, and Lake has recorded yet another guitar-driven record, enough to satisfy any diehard punk. Just imagine first wave punk guitarist Walter Lure of performing with Stiff Little Fingers.Lake recorded this in his basement while quarantined, playing guitar and bass, as well as singing. Drummer Aaron Mika lays down the backbeat and keeps the train a-rollin’ all night long, while Lake flexes his swagger. With all he does, a constant in Lake’s persona and tone is his damn-the-torpedoes, full-steam-ahead bravado. I can’t wait to see what he pulls off next week. Danny’s Favorites is one of mine, too.