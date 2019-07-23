Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

July 23, 2019 Music » Music Reviews

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Album review: 'Deference' 

By
click to enlarge 7.24.19_music_albumreview2_alexrizzo.jpg

Aaron Rizzo

'Deference'

Self-released

aaronrizzomusic.com

Local singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Aaron Rizzo is doing things differently on his recently released sophomore album, "Deference." Having played guitar since age nine, Rizzo performed in various rock bands throughout his teenage years before pursuing his own solo project. He later released his debut album, "Blck Tee Shrt," in 2017. Recorded and engineered by Todd Carder at the Bunker Studio in Brooklyn, NY, "Deference" was fully realized with the help of drummer Nate Smith, bassist Tristen Jarvis, synthesizer Oliver Scott, and percussionist Dan Monte.

Rizzo's plan is to release two singles at a time, and after four installments, to release the full album. "Gone Mad" and "To Witness a Death" are the two singles from the first installment of "Deference," both demonstrating a maturation in Rizzo's musical style. Featuring high-reverb and dense production, the songs break free from Rizzo's typically John Mayer-esque, blues-rock vibe, transforming into an ethereal mix of indie pop, alternative rock, and R&B.

Rizzo still uses guitar in a textural way on "Gone Mad," with the music focused more on harmony rather than his previous rhythmically-based tunes. His talent on the piano shines out on "To Witness a Death," a mournful yet tranquil lullaby about coping with suicide. Somber yet brilliant, Rizzo reaches out a helping hand in his simple yet intentional vocal melodies, all sung with a gentle whisper and heart-wrenching, palpable energy. Overall, "Deference" reflects an evolution in Aaron Rizzo's songwriting and personal style.

Tags: , , , , , ,

More Music Reviews »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Music Reviews

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Tue
23 Wed
24 Thu
25 Fri
26 Sat
27 Sun
28 Mon
29

Jamric @ Central Library

20th Century Vox @ Via Girasole Wine Bar

20th Century Vox @ Via Girasole Wine Bar

Jazz90.1 Concerts on the Lawn: Brockport Big Band @ Olympia High School

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Jazz Festival 2019

This Week's Issue

View PDF
July 17-23, 2019
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
Dade takes over
Can the new superintendent change the district's course? read more ...

By Tim Louis Macaluso and Mary Anna Towler

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.