Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

July 15, 2019 Music » Music Reviews

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Album review: 'Die Alone' 

By
click to enlarge greatred_albumart_web.jpg

Great Red

'Die Alone'

Self-released

greatred.bandcamp.com

Seemingly out of an astute nothingness comes the clever buildup. It's a buildup that sits patiently with the listeners hanging around Great Red's bullpen. The new EP, "Die Alone" exemplifies restraint, with the promise of a rather stark psychedelia right around the corner and in your face. Though the energy gets goosed toward bigger and better things, the journey, or the promise thereof, is worth the wait. The whole project will lift you up as it's expected to do. Even the subsonic freak-outs at the end do their part.

Great Red celebrates the release of "Die Alone" with The Moho Collective and Cammy Enaharo on Friday, July 19, 8:30 p.m. at UUU Art Collective, 153 State Street. $10.490-0115. uuuartcollective.com; facebook.com/greatredband.

Tags: , , , , , ,

More Music Reviews »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Music Reviews

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Tue
16 Wed
17 Thu
18 Fri
19 Sat
20 Sun
21 Mon
22

Ad Hoc Music Ensemble @ Central Library

Annie in the Water @ Lincoln Hill Farms

Mike Pappert @ Record Archive

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Jazz Festival 2019

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.