Album review: 'Diva & The Boys' 

The DIVA Jazz Orchestra

'Diva & The Boys'

MCG jazz

divajazz.com

On "Diva & The Boys," the all-female DIVA Jazz Orchestra gives four male musicians a chance to show their stuff. They do not disappoint. Clarinetist Ken Peplowski rips through tunes like Benny Goodman's "Slipped Disc," exchanging intertwining solos with Diva clarinetist Janelle Reichman. Jay Ashby plays a gorgeous trombone solo on his own arrangement of Ivan Lins and Vitor Martins' "Noturna." Claudio Roditi shines on the rarely heard piccolo trumpet on his own "Piccolo Blues," and Marty Ashby adds his deft guitar to several tunes.

Sherrie Maricle expertly leads this tight unit through eight gorgeous arrangements. Saxophonists Scheila Gonzalez, Roxy Coss, Leigh Pilzer and Alexa Tarantino are excellent on solos and ensemble work. Trumpeter Jami Dauber, pianist Tomoko Ohno, and trombonist Jen Krupa are also first-rate throughout.