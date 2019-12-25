Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

December 25, 2019 Music » Music Reviews

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Album review: 'Diva & The Boys' 

By
click to enlarge music_review1-1-3f9aa1a3faa6ab12.jpg

The DIVA Jazz Orchestra

'Diva & The Boys'

MCG jazz

divajazz.com

On "Diva & The Boys," the all-female DIVA Jazz Orchestra gives four male musicians a chance to show their stuff. They do not disappoint. Clarinetist Ken Peplowski rips through tunes like Benny Goodman's "Slipped Disc," exchanging intertwining solos with Diva clarinetist Janelle Reichman. Jay Ashby plays a gorgeous trombone solo on his own arrangement of Ivan Lins and Vitor Martins' "Noturna." Claudio Roditi shines on the rarely heard piccolo trumpet on his own "Piccolo Blues," and Marty Ashby adds his deft guitar to several tunes.

Sherrie Maricle expertly leads this tight unit through eight gorgeous arrangements. Saxophonists Scheila Gonzalez, Roxy Coss, Leigh Pilzer and Alexa Tarantino are excellent on solos and ensemble work. Trumpeter Jami Dauber, pianist Tomoko Ohno, and trombonist Jen Krupa are also first-rate throughout.

Tags:

More Music Reviews »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Music Reviews

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
25 Thu
26 Fri
27 Sat
28 Sun
29 Mon
30 Tue
31

Alyssa Trahan Band @ B-Side

Anonymous Willpower, Jerry Falzone @ Iron Smoke Distillery

Mel Henderson & Joe Chiappone Jazz Duo @ Via Girasole Wine Bar

Mel Henderson & Joe Chiappone Jazz Duo @ Via Girasole Wine Bar

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Holiday Guide 2019

This Week's Issue

December 25- 7, 2020
View PDF
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
The Rochester 10
CITY's annual look at 10 movers and shakers whose contributions make greater Rochester a better and more interesting place to live, work, and play. read more ...

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.