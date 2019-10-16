Album review: 'Dream Float EP Vol. 1' 

Dream Float

'Dream Float EP Vol. 1'

Self-released

dreamfloat.bandcamp.com

Rochester piano trio Dream Float performs with little to no written material, allowing compositions to flow from improvisations focused around a theme. Drummer Chris Palace and keyboardist Thomas Mariano originally formed the group in 2018, adding bassist Jordan Rabinowitz later that year. In September, the instrumental band released its self-titled debut EP. Starting off with the eight-minute trance "Pursuit," each player demonstrates virtuosic musicianship before pulling you back to reality and into a whirlwind climax. "Floating" features a funky groove with off-kilter melodies, tripped-up rhythms, and breathy sax, while "Car Song" has fuzzed-out walking bass lines and warbled organ timbres. Dream Float is like Steely Dan with no words and more improv, blending piano rock and jazz-lounge music with fervent complexity.