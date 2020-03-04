Album review: 'Dream Float EP Vol. 2' 

Dream Float

'Dream Float EP Vol. 2'

Self-released

dreamfloat.bandcamp.com

Local improv-based piano trio Dream Float continues what it started on its follow-up to its "Vol. 1" EP, released last October. Drummer Chris Palace, keyboardist Thomas Mariano, and bassist Jordan Rabinowitz seem more sure of themselves on Vol. 2, getting more experimental with rhythms and melodies, while maintaining the band's signature dreaminess. While you still get that free-flowing improvisational vibe, the songs feel more composed.

"Beach Dreams" sounds like a refined riff on the Super Mario soundtrack, featuring electronic keyboard and a retro-sounding samba groove. "Lust" features a raw piano melody with melancholic dissonance in the underlying harmonies that resolve into thick, consonant chords, providing musical tension and release. "Keep Waiting" sounds like the music of Vulfpeck, only calmer and jazzier — with its bouncy gospel chord changes, electronic keyboard, and funkadelic climax.

Dream Float will perform its release show on Saturday, March 7, 8 p.m. at Three Heads Brewing, 186 Atlantic Avenue. $5. 244-1224. threeheadsbrewing.com; facebook.com/DreamFloatMusic.