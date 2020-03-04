Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

March 04, 2020 Music » Music Reviews

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Album review: 'Dream Float EP Vol. 2' 

By
click to enlarge music_review2-1-9a2f2206c6ee595d.jpg

Dream Float

'Dream Float EP Vol. 2'

Self-released

dreamfloat.bandcamp.com

Local improv-based piano trio Dream Float continues what it started on its follow-up to its "Vol. 1" EP, released last October. Drummer Chris Palace, keyboardist Thomas Mariano, and bassist Jordan Rabinowitz seem more sure of themselves on Vol. 2, getting more experimental with rhythms and melodies, while maintaining the band's signature dreaminess. While you still get that free-flowing improvisational vibe, the songs feel more composed.

"Beach Dreams" sounds like a refined riff on the Super Mario soundtrack, featuring electronic keyboard and a retro-sounding samba groove. "Lust" features a raw piano melody with melancholic dissonance in the underlying harmonies that resolve into thick, consonant chords, providing musical tension and release. "Keep Waiting" sounds like the music of Vulfpeck, only calmer and jazzier — with its bouncy gospel chord changes, electronic keyboard, and funkadelic climax.

Dream Float will perform its release show on Saturday, March 7, 8 p.m. at Three Heads Brewing, 186 Atlantic Avenue. $5. 244-1224. threeheadsbrewing.com; facebook.com/DreamFloatMusic.

Tags:

More Music Reviews »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
4 Thu
5 Fri
6 Sat
7 Sun
8 Mon
9 Tue
10
Mother Music: The African-American Spiritual & Its Role in Shaping American Musical Styles @ May Room, Wilson Commons, UR

Mother Music: The African-American Spiritual & Its Role in Shaping American Musical Styles @ May Room, Wilson Commons, UR

The Wonderful Woodwinds @ Central Library, Kusler-Cox Auditorium

The Wonderful Woodwinds @ Central Library, Kusler-Cox Auditorium

Bill Tiberio Trio @ 80W

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Sex, Love, and Relationships

This Week's Issue

March 4-10, 2020
Cover Story:
Soul to Sole
To observe the St. Joseph's House of Hospitality's foot clinic is to be humbled. To partake in it is an act of humility and courage. read more ...

By David Andreatta

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2020 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.