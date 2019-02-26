Album review: ‘Enamiĝo Reciprokataj’ 

Brittany Anjou

'Enamiĝo Reciprokataj'

Origin Records

brittanyanjou.com

If the title of pianist Brittany Anjou's excellent new CD seems unfamiliar, it's because "Enamiĝo Reciprokataj" means "Reciprocal Love" in Esperanto - the would-be international language invented in 1887. That didn't quite work out, but Anjou, who views Esperanto as a "psychic dream," learned the language anyway, finding it useful in her travels around the world.

Playing with a distinctive blend of rhythmic and melodic keyboard prowess, Anjou possesses a style reminiscent of piano greats like Ahmad Jamal, Don Pullen and McCoy Tyner. Anjou's 10 original compositions are fiercely unpredictable, flowing smoothly like a brook or crashing percussively like a waterfall. Most of the tracks feature the strong support of Gregory Chudzik on bass and Nicholas Anderson on drums. Bassist Ari Folman-Cohen and drummer Ben Perowsky guest on "Reciprokataj V: Flowery Distress," while all the musicians come together on the closing track "Reciproka Elektra," a wonderfully futuristic, electronic journey.